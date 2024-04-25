Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Revenue clocked in at $152.67 billion, down -3.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] slipped around -5.99 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $333.01 at the close of the session, down -1.77%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3852503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Home Depot, Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $388.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Home Depot, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $323, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on HD stock. On February 15, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 325 to 335.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 316.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has HD stock performed recently?

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 365.31, while it was recorded at 335.27 for the last single week of trading, and 333.87 for the last 200 days.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.