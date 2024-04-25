Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] Is Currently 11.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hasbro, Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] gained 11.85% on the last trading session, reaching $65.03 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, HAS reached a trading volume of 7252196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hasbro, Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $59.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hasbro, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $90 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Hasbro, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro, Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for HAS stock

Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.62. With this latest performance, HAS shares gained by 16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.71 for Hasbro, Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.80, while it was recorded at 57.86 for the last single week of trading, and 55.76 for the last 200 days.

Hasbro, Inc. [HAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hasbro, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Hasbro, Inc. [HAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro, Inc. go to 17.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hasbro, Inc. [HAS]

