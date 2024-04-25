Haleon plc ADR [HLN] Stock trading around $8.35 per share: What’s Next?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] loss -0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $8.35 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 5159786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Haleon plc ADR [HLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $9.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Haleon plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on HLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for HLN stock

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Haleon plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Haleon plc ADR [HLN]

The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.