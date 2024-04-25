Gamestop Corporation [GME] is -37.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gamestop Corporation [NYSE: GME] gained 7.58% or 0.77 points to close at $10.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4810395 shares.

The daily chart for GME points out that the company has recorded -18.68% loss over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, GME reached to a volume of 4810395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gamestop Corporation [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gamestop Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gamestop Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On March 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 16 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamestop Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

Trading performance analysis for GME stock

Gamestop Corporation [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -27.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Gamestop Corporation [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

Gamestop Corporation [GME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gamestop Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gamestop Corporation [GME]

The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.