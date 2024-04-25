Fortive Corp [FTV] gain 3.29% so far this year. What now?

Fortive Corp [NYSE: FTV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.17%.

Over the last 12 months, FTV stock rose by 13.73%. The one-year Fortive Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.98. The average equity rating for FTV stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.72 billion, with 350.70 million shares outstanding and 349.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, FTV stock reached a trading volume of 6373766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortive Corp [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $90.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Fortive Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Fortive Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corp is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

FTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortive Corp [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.70 for Fortive Corp [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.08, while it was recorded at 79.36 for the last single week of trading, and 76.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortive Corp Fundamentals:

Fortive Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

FTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corp go to 8.60%.

Fortive Corp [FTV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.