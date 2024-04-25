For Ur-Energy Inc. [URG], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] loss -4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $1.61 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 3931981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on URG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for URG stock

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6304, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5084 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.09 and a Current Ratio set at 6.35.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.