For Rollins, Inc. [ROL], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] gained 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $42.87 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 4033882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rollins, Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $45.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rollins, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Rollins, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ROL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins, Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for ROL stock

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for Rollins, Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.43, while it was recorded at 42.59 for the last single week of trading, and 41.32 for the last 200 days.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rollins, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins, Inc. go to 12.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rollins, Inc. [ROL]

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.