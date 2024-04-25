For Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP], Analyst sees a rise to $97. What next?

Costar Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 8.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $91.95.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4733910 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Costar Group, Inc. stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $37.55 billion, with 408.10 million shares outstanding and 403.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 4733910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $103.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Costar Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Costar Group, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On October 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CSGP shares from 80 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costar Group, Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 101.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.01.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.12, while it was recorded at 86.06 for the last single week of trading, and 83.76 for the last 200 days.

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Costar Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.01 and a Current Ratio set at 9.09.

Earnings analysis for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costar Group, Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]

The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CSGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.