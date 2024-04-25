For Ardelyx Inc [ARDX], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Ardelyx Inc [NASDAQ: ARDX] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.43.

Ardelyx Inc stock has also loss -1.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARDX stock has declined by -24.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.84% and gained 3.71% year-on date.

The market cap for ARDX stock reached $1.50 billion, with 232.45 million shares outstanding and 223.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 5448937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $13.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock. On August 25, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ARDX shares from 5 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.85 for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ardelyx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.64 and a Current Ratio set at 4.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ARDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ARDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.