Fastly Inc [FSLY] fell -27.92% so far this year. What now?

Fastly Inc [NYSE: FSLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.48%.

Over the last 12 months, FSLY stock dropped by -19.61%. The one-year Fastly Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.71. The average equity rating for FSLY stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.72 billion, with 132.99 million shares outstanding and 122.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, FSLY stock reached a trading volume of 3472692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastly Inc [FSLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $21.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Fastly Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Fastly Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on FSLY stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for FSLY shares from 12 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

FSLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastly Inc [FSLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, FSLY shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Fastly Inc [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading, and 17.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastly Inc Fundamentals:

Fastly Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.14 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

FSLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc go to 30.00%.

Fastly Inc [FSLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FSLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FSLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.