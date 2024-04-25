Edison International [EIX] fell -0.94% so far this year. What now?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.09%.

Over the last 12 months, EIX stock dropped by -3.87%. The one-year Edison International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.61. The average equity rating for EIX stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.24 billion, with 384.68 million shares outstanding and 384.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, EIX stock reached a trading volume of 3688069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $74.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $68, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on EIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

EIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.67, while it was recorded at 70.08 for the last single week of trading, and 68.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edison International Fundamentals:

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

EIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 7.30%.

Edison International [EIX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.