CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Stock trading around $60.28 per share: What’s Next?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] price surged by 0.55 percent to reach at $0.33.

The one-year CMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.59. The average equity rating for CMS stock is currently 1.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $63.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $60 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

CMS Stock Performance Analysis:

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.35 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.55, while it was recorded at 59.65 for the last single week of trading, and 57.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CMS Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

CMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.