Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [CNQ] is 17.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [NYSE: CNQ] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $76.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stock has also loss -0.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNQ stock has inclined by 21.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.91% and gained 17.38% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for CNQ stock reached $82.36 billion, with 1.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, CNQ reached a trading volume of 2561648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [CNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $82.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stock. On November 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNQ shares from 62 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 14.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

CNQ stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, CNQ shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.14, while it was recorded at 76.83 for the last single week of trading, and 65.76 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [CNQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [CNQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. go to -0.74%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [CNQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CNQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.