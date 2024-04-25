BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] – find out why.

Equity Residential Properties Trust [NYSE: EQR] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 2.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.61.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3166209 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for EQR stock reached $24.48 billion, with 379.29 million shares outstanding and 371.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, EQR reached a trading volume of 3166209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $66.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Equity Residential Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Equity Residential Properties Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential Properties Trust is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.41.

How has EQR stock performed recently?

Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, EQR shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.67, while it was recorded at 62.55 for the last single week of trading, and 61.06 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential Properties Trust go to -1.06%.

Insider trade positions for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]

The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EQR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EQR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.