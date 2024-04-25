B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] is 41.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

B. Riley Financial Inc [NASDAQ: RILY] closed the trading session at $29.75.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.73 percent and weekly performance of 45.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 56.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, RILY reached to a volume of 12174446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for B. Riley Financial Inc is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RILY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.19.

RILY stock trade performance evaluation

B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.41. With this latest performance, RILY shares gained by 56.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RILY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.17, while it was recorded at 22.55 for the last single week of trading, and 31.74 for the last 200 days.

B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RILY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RILY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RILY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.