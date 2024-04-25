Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] moved down -1.28: Why It’s Important

Albertsons Companies Inc [NYSE: ACI] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $20.06.

Albertsons Companies Inc stock has also loss -1.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACI stock has declined by -8.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.65% and lost -12.78% year-on date.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $11.58 billion, with 576.05 million shares outstanding and 333.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 3699880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tigress Financial dropped their target price from $32 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACI stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.84, while it was recorded at 20.28 for the last single week of trading, and 21.84 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.