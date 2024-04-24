Zoetis Inc [ZTS] Stock trading around $149.56 per share: What’s Next?

Zoetis Inc [NYSE: ZTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.26%.

Over the last 12 months, ZTS stock dropped by -15.45%. The one-year Zoetis Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.15. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 1.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $68.40 billion, with 458.37 million shares outstanding and 456.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, ZTS stock reached a trading volume of 4111746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $220.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $237, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 42.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.23, while it was recorded at 149.33 for the last single week of trading, and 180.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc Fundamentals:

Zoetis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

ZTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc go to 9.73%.

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.