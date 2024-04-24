why Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.57

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.89%.

Over the last 12 months, HTZ stock dropped by -64.34%. The one-year Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.29. The average equity rating for HTZ stock is currently 3.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $775.98 million, with 305.18 million shares outstanding and 136.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, HTZ stock reached a trading volume of 10506903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $8.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HTZ stock. On January 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HTZ shares from 17 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49.

HTZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.89. With this latest performance, HTZ shares dropped by -25.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.40 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 11.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.