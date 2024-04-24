why EBay Inc. [EBAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.74

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $51.25 at the close of the session, up 0.61%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 4521380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $50.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $35 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2024, representing the official price target for EBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $40, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.44.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

EBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.35, while it was recorded at 50.40 for the last single week of trading, and 44.41 for the last 200 days.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

Earnings analysis for EBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 7.68%.

Insider trade positions for EBay Inc. [EBAY]

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.