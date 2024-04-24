Wells Fargo lifts Roku Inc [ROKU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 5.41% or 3.17 points to close at $61.74 with a heavy trading volume of 5631424 shares.

The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded 3.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 5631424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $81.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Roku Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 51.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.36, while it was recorded at 58.70 for the last single week of trading, and 78.33 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted -1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roku Inc [ROKU]

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.