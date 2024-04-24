Wall Street Analyst Resumed Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.91 at the close of the session, down -0.31%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 7290021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $32.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.39, while it was recorded at 28.72 for the last single week of trading, and 27.14 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 8.40%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.