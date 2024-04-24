Wall Street Analyst Initiated Medtronic Plc [MDT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.72.

The one-year MDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.36. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic Plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $93.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Medtronic Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MDT stock. On April 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MDT shares from 77 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic Plc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic Plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Medtronic Plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.74, while it was recorded at 79.92 for the last single week of trading, and 81.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic Plc Fundamentals:

Medtronic Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

MDT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 3.48%.

Medtronic Plc [MDT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.