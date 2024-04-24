W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $79

W.R. Berkley Corp. [NYSE: WRB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.70%.

Over the last 12 months, WRB stock rose by 39.53%. The one-year W.R. Berkley Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.81. The average equity rating for WRB stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.29 billion, with 256.54 million shares outstanding and 200.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, WRB stock reached a trading volume of 3951471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRB shares is $92.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for W.R. Berkley Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for W.R. Berkley Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $80, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on WRB stock. On March 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WRB shares from 77 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W.R. Berkley Corp. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.92.

WRB Stock Performance Analysis:

W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, WRB shares dropped by -8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.36, while it was recorded at 81.32 for the last single week of trading, and 71.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W.R. Berkley Corp. Fundamentals:

W.R. Berkley Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

WRB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W.R. Berkley Corp. go to 9.00%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WRB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.