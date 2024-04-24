Vertex Inc [VERX] is 3.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vertex Inc [NASDAQ: VERX] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -6.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.94.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4450947 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertex Inc stands at 4.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.45%.

The market cap for VERX stock reached $4.31 billion, with 60.99 million shares outstanding and 51.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 510.66K shares, VERX reached a trading volume of 4450947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Inc [VERX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERX shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERX stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertex Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertex Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on VERX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Inc is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for VERX in the course of the last twelve months was 179.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has VERX stock performed recently?

Vertex Inc [VERX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, VERX shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Vertex Inc [VERX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.30, while it was recorded at 28.97 for the last single week of trading, and 25.04 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Inc [VERX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertex Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Inc [VERX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Inc go to 10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Inc [VERX]

The top three institutional holders of VERX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VERX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VERX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.