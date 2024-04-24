Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] Revenue clocked in at $59.39 million, up 5.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] price surged by 1.20 percent to reach at $0.08.

The one-year UEC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.94. The average equity rating for UEC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

UEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 6.85.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.