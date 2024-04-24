Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Stock trading around $22.94 per share: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] closed the trading session at $22.94.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.86 percent and weekly performance of 1.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 5395998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.46, while it was recorded at 22.33 for the last single week of trading, and 32.56 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.