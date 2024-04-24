Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] is -36.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] price surged by 3.31 percent to reach at $0.44.

The one-year TDOC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.5. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $19.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $22, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.39.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.99 for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.41, while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc Fundamentals:

Teladoc Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.39 and a Current Ratio set at 3.46.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.