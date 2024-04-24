Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] Stock trading around $32.13 per share: What’s Next?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] slipped around -0.77 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.13 at the close of the session, down -2.34%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 4262606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $35.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SPR stock. On December 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 22 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.79, while it was recorded at 32.90 for the last single week of trading, and 26.50 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings analysis for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.