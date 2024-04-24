Oppenheimer lifts Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seres Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MCRB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.48%.

Over the last 12 months, MCRB stock dropped by -88.20%. The one-year Seres Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.47. The average equity rating for MCRB stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $114.77 million, with 135.04 million shares outstanding and 119.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, MCRB stock reached a trading volume of 11835708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $7.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $7, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MCRB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

MCRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.48. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8656, while it was recorded at 0.6312 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9072 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seres Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Seres Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MCRB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MCRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.