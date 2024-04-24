Oportun Financial Corp [OPRT] Is Currently 40.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Oportun Financial Corp [NASDAQ: OPRT] gained 40.00% or 0.9 points to close at $3.15 with a heavy trading volume of 11679900 shares.

The daily chart for OPRT points out that the company has recorded -46.61% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 190.00K shares, OPRT reached to a volume of 11679900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oportun Financial Corp [OPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRT shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Oportun Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Oportun Financial Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on OPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oportun Financial Corp is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for OPRT stock

Oportun Financial Corp [OPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.84. With this latest performance, OPRT shares gained by 19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Oportun Financial Corp [OPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Oportun Financial Corp [OPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Oportun Financial Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.12.

Oportun Financial Corp [OPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oportun Financial Corp go to -3.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oportun Financial Corp [OPRT]

The top three institutional holders of OPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.