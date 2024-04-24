Morgan Stanley slashes price target on XP Inc [XP] – find out why.

XP Inc [NASDAQ: XP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.21%.

Over the last 12 months, XP stock rose by 52.94%. The one-year XP Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.55. The average equity rating for XP stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.27 billion, with 435.72 million shares outstanding and 353.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, XP stock reached a trading volume of 7411360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XP Inc [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $28.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for XP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-24-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $27 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for XP Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $26, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58.

XP Stock Performance Analysis:

XP Inc [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.95 for XP Inc [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.36, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 24.25 for the last 200 days.

XP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc go to 13.70%.

XP Inc [XP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in XP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in XP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.