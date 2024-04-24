Market cap of Microchip Technology, Inc. [MCHP] reaches 46.58B – now what?

Microchip Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ: MCHP] gained 3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $86.19 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 5310408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology, Inc. [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $93.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Microchip Technology, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $75 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on MCHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology, Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology, Inc. [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Microchip Technology, Inc. [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.47, while it was recorded at 84.14 for the last single week of trading, and 83.92 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology, Inc. [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microchip Technology, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Microchip Technology, Inc. [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology, Inc. go to -6.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microchip Technology, Inc. [MCHP]

The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MCHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.