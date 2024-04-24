Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] reaches 7.34M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 16.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7512848 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kintara Therapeutics Inc stands at 12.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.20%.

The market cap for KTRA stock reached $7.34 million, with 55.30 million shares outstanding and 55.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.84M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 7512848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has KTRA stock performed recently?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.90. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 45.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1060, while it was recorded at 0.1158 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7454 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Insider trade positions for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]

