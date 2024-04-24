Market cap of Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] reaches 3.27M – now what?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.42%.

Over the last 12 months, BRSH stock dropped by -99.39%. The one-year Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.96. The average equity rating for BRSH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $3.27 million, with 66.97 million shares outstanding and 64.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, BRSH stock reached a trading volume of 5893852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.42. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0566, while it was recorded at 0.0488 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0458 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bruush Oral Care Inc. Fundamentals:

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.