Market cap of Amphenol Corp. [APH] reaches 68.74B – now what?

Amphenol Corp. [NYSE: APH] surged by $2.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $114.26.

Amphenol Corp. stock has also gained 1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APH stock has inclined by 16.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.08% and gained 15.26% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for APH stock reached $68.74 billion, with 598.90 million shares outstanding and 597.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 5098192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amphenol Corp. [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $117.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on APH stock. On May 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for APH shares from 91 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

APH stock trade performance evaluation

Amphenol Corp. [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, APH shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Amphenol Corp. [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.97, while it was recorded at 111.73 for the last single week of trading, and 94.88 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amphenol Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amphenol Corp. [APH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp. go to 10.80%.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.