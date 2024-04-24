Market Analysts see Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW] gaining to $402. Time to buy?

Sherwin-Williams Co. [NYSE: SHW] loss -2.23% or -6.9 points to close at $302.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4194850 shares.

The daily chart for SHW points out that the company has recorded 27.20% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, SHW reached to a volume of 4194850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHW shares is $340.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sherwin-Williams Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Sherwin-Williams Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $360, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on SHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sherwin-Williams Co. is set at 6.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for SHW stock

Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, SHW shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 327.65, while it was recorded at 307.42 for the last single week of trading, and 288.29 for the last 200 days.

Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sherwin-Williams Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sherwin-Williams Co. go to 11.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]

The top three institutional holders of SHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.