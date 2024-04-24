Market Analysts see Hibbett Inc [HIBB] gaining to $82. Time to buy?

Hibbett Inc [NASDAQ: HIBB] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 18.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $86.15.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4148605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hibbett Inc stands at 2.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for HIBB stock reached $1.02 billion, with 11.79 million shares outstanding and 11.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 260.38K shares, HIBB reached a trading volume of 4148605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hibbett Inc [HIBB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIBB shares is $81.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIBB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Hibbett Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $82 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Hibbett Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $82, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on HIBB stock. On November 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HIBB shares from 60 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hibbett Inc is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIBB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIBB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.26.

How has HIBB stock performed recently?

Hibbett Inc [HIBB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.73. With this latest performance, HIBB shares gained by 18.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Hibbett Inc [HIBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.32, while it was recorded at 73.99 for the last single week of trading, and 58.38 for the last 200 days.

Hibbett Inc [HIBB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hibbett Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings analysis for Hibbett Inc [HIBB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIBB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hibbett Inc go to 7.90%.

Insider trade positions for Hibbett Inc [HIBB]

The top three institutional holders of HIBB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HIBB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HIBB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.