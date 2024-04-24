Kronos Bio Inc [KRON] Stock trading around $0.95 per share: What’s Next?

Kronos Bio Inc [NASDAQ: KRON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.84%.

Over the last 12 months, KRON stock dropped by -29.10%. The one-year Kronos Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.65. The average equity rating for KRON stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.09 million, with 58.95 million shares outstanding and 40.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 278.57K shares, KRON stock reached a trading volume of 4305129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kronos Bio Inc [KRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRON shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kronos Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Kronos Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on KRON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kronos Bio Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

KRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Kronos Bio Inc [KRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.84. With this latest performance, KRON shares dropped by -25.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for Kronos Bio Inc [KRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1438, while it was recorded at 0.9980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2648 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kronos Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Kronos Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.24 and a Current Ratio set at 7.24.

Kronos Bio Inc [KRON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KRON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KRON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KRON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.