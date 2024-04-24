JP Morgan lifts BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BRF S.A. ADR [NYSE: BRFS] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.43 at the close of the session, up 2.69%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, BRFS reached a trading volume of 4282496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $3.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRF S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 2514.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

How has BRFS stock performed recently?

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BRF S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Insider trade positions for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]

The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BRFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.