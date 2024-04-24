HWH International Inc. [HWH] is -85.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HWH International Inc. [NASDAQ: HWH] gained 17.97% on the last trading session, reaching $1.51 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 403.17K shares, HWH reached a trading volume of 16144777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HWH International Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

HWH International Inc. [HWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.50. With this latest performance, HWH shares gained by 42.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for HWH International Inc. [HWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2143, while it was recorded at 1.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9683 for the last 200 days.

HWH International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

The top three institutional holders of HWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HWH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HWH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.