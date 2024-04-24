Globe Life Inc [GL] is -37.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Globe Life Inc [NYSE: GL] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 14.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $75.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9390431 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Globe Life Inc stands at 8.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.37%.

The market cap for GL stock reached $7.12 billion, with 93.79 million shares outstanding and 91.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, GL reached a trading volume of 9390431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Globe Life Inc [GL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GL shares is $121.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GL stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Globe Life Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Globe Life Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GL stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GL shares from 115 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globe Life Inc is set at 6.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.97.

How has GL stock performed recently?

Globe Life Inc [GL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.33. With this latest performance, GL shares dropped by -34.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.73 for Globe Life Inc [GL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.79, while it was recorded at 67.42 for the last single week of trading, and 114.50 for the last 200 days.

Globe Life Inc [GL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Globe Life Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Globe Life Inc [GL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globe Life Inc go to 14.89%.

Insider trade positions for Globe Life Inc [GL]

The top three institutional holders of GL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.