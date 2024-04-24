For Vistra Corp [VST], Analyst sees a rise to $82. What next?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] price surged by 2.59 percent to reach at $1.73.

The one-year VST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.31. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $78.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.46, while it was recorded at 67.07 for the last single week of trading, and 40.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp Fundamentals:

Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Vistra Corp [VST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.