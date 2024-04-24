Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] Is Currently 9.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] price surged by 9.42 percent to reach at $0.18.

The one-year ESPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.79. The average equity rating for ESPR stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. On June 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ESPR shares from 1.25 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06.

ESPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.42. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4400, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

ESPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ESPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ESPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.