Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Stock trading around $2.72 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.67%.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock dropped by -32.17%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.46. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $543.16 million, with 217.25 million shares outstanding and 198.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 4637218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 24.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.