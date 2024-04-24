Dynatrace Inc [DT] Revenue clocked in at $1.36 billion, down -15.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $46.25 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 6462689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $63.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.44, while it was recorded at 45.58 for the last single week of trading, and 50.16 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 13.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.