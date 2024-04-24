CapitalOne slashes price target on Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] – find out why.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HRTX] gained 8.11% or 0.21 points to close at $2.80 with a heavy trading volume of 6551887 shares.

The daily chart for HRTX points out that the company has recorded 359.17% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 6551887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-24-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock. On February 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HRTX shares from 50 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 359.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Heron Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc go to 47.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]

The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.