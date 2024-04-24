C3.ai Inc [AI] Stock trading around $22.33 per share: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $22.33.

C3.ai Inc stock has also gained 8.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AI stock has declined by -15.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.14% and lost -22.22% year-on date.

The market cap for AI stock reached $2.73 billion, with 110.44 million shares outstanding and 104.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.37M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 5034799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $29.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2023, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc stock. On June 01, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AI shares from 24 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.30 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.45, while it was recorded at 21.22 for the last single week of trading, and 28.94 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.48 and a Current Ratio set at 8.48.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.