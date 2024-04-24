Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc [AY] is -7.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc [NASDAQ: AY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.09%.

Over the last 12 months, AY stock dropped by -28.23%. The one-year Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.29. The average equity rating for AY stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.31 billion, with 116.16 million shares outstanding and 67.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 951.00K shares, AY stock reached a trading volume of 4453341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc [AY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AY shares is $21.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AY stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $19 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $25, while Raymond James kept a Mkt Perform rating on AY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.57.

AY Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc [AY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.09. With this latest performance, AY shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc [AY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.20, while it was recorded at 18.55 for the last single week of trading, and 19.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc Fundamentals:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc [AY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.