ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] is 16.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ABVC BioPharma Inc [NASDAQ: ABVC] gained 29.81% on the last trading session, reaching $1.35 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 737.10K shares, ABVC reached a trading volume of 7495322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABVC shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for ABVC stock

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.54. With this latest performance, ABVC shares gained by 26.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1981, while it was recorded at 1.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5304 for the last 200 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ABVC BioPharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]

The top three institutional holders of ABVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ABVC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ABVC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.