Abeona Therapeutics Inc [ABEO] Is Currently -53.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ABEO] loss -53.67% or -3.95 points to close at $3.41 with a heavy trading volume of 5478476 shares.

The daily chart for ABEO points out that the company has recorded -17.63% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 367.42K shares, ABEO reached to a volume of 5478476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abeona Therapeutics Inc [ABEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEO shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for ABEO stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.06. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -55.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.86 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc [ABEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.15 and a Current Ratio set at 4.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Abeona Therapeutics Inc [ABEO]

The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ABEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ABEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.